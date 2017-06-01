Trump set to reveal decision on Paris climate deal

All eyes were on the White House Thursday as U.S. President Donald Trump was set to announce whether or not he will abandon a landmark global climate pact, as reports swirled about his intentions.



The White House did not confirm those reports, and it was unclear whether Trump would fully scrap U.S. participation, merely water down U.S. emissions objectives -- or surprise everyone with a decision to follow the status quo.



The U.S. administration under Trump -- who once called climate change a "hoax" -- has resisted intense pressure from US partners to commit to respecting the global accord.



Trump's position on the Paris accord was a focal point of last week's G7 summit in Sicily, at which leaders of the world's six other leading economies pressed him to renew the U.S. commitment to the deal.



U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres has weighed in, arguing on Tuesday that the United States should not leave the Paris Agreement.

