Trump's cellphone use worries security experts

President Donald Trump, who blasted Hillary Clinton for using a personal email server, might be a walking magnet for eavesdropping and malware if he is using an unsecured cellphone to chat with foreign leaders.



Trump may be running into problems of his own.



Trump administration officials also wouldn't say what type of cellphone the U.S. president was using or describe any security upgrades it might include.



If a phone has been hacked, a person can listen and monitor the device even if the president is using an encrypted phone.



McLaughlin also said it's possible that the number that Trump is giving to world leaders rings to someone else's phone, who then transfers the call to the president, a system that could protect Trump from anyone trying to monitor his communications.

