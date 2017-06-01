Tweet That: #covfefe signals @realDonaldTrump is back

WASHINGTON: Covfefe (cuv-fey-fey) noun: A sure sign that President Donald Trump has regained control of his Twitter account.



For more than a week, the tweets from @realDonaldTrump were, well, boring.



Throughout his first big foreign trip last week, Trump's tweets had the vibe of a garden-variety politician: statements of solidarity with world leaders, retweets of his wife's visits with students and sick children, video clips from arrival statements and formal ceremonies, photos of official dinners.



Starting with a wee-hours tweet that contained the mystifying nonword "covfefe," Trump on Wednesday unleashed a string of tweets that showed the president was holding nothing back, on matters both trivial and consequential.



Another suggested "covfefe" was becoming a popular name for babies in states that voted for Trump.



After all, Trump did once say he had "the best words".

...