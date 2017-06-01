Global climate deal will be less effective if U.S. pulls out: Kremlin

FILE - In this March 28, 2017 file photo a swarm of birds flies past wind turbines just before sunrise in the outskirts of Frankfurt, Germany. (AP Photo/Michael Probst,file)
Trump set to reveal decision on Paris climate deal
China will continue with climate pact even if US pulls out
Trump pulling US out of Paris climate deal: source
Your feedback is important to us!
We invite all our readers to share with us their views and comments about this article.
Disclaimer: Comments submitted by third parties on this site are the sole responsibility of the individual(s) whose content is submitted. The Daily Star accepts no responsibility for the content of comment(s), including, without limitation, any error, omission or inaccuracy therein. Please note that your email address will NOT appear on the site.
Alert: If you are facing problems with posting comments, please note that you must verify your email with Disqus prior to posting a comment. follow this link to make sure your account meets the requirements. (http://bit.ly/vDisqus)
Trump set to reveal decision on Paris climate deal
China will continue with climate pact even if US pulls out
Trump pulling US out of Paris climate deal: source
FOLLOW THIS ARTICLE