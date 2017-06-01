World ignores plight of Africans fleeing conflict: NGO

The world is turning a blind eye to millions of Africans who have fled their homes due to conflict, a Norwegian charity group said Thursday, warning the victims are increasingly vulnerable to crisis.



The strife-torn Central African Republic (CAR) topped the Norwegian Refugee Council's 2016 list released Thursday of the 10 most neglected countries suffering displacement crises, followed by the Democratic Republic of Congo, Sudan, South Sudan and Nigeria.



More than 12 million people have been forced from their homes in these countries combined, according to NRC figures.

