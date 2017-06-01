Trump to announce decision on climate change Thursday

Building suspense about America's role in the world, President Donald Trump planned to announce Thursday whether the U.S. would stay in a global climate pact.



Withdrawing from the pact was one of Trump's principal campaign pledges, but America's allies have expressed alarm about the likely consequences of the U.S. abandoning the pact. Top White House aides were divided and Trump's decision may not be entirely clear-cut.



Everyone cautioned that no decision was final until Trump announced it.



While traveling abroad last week, Trump was repeatedly pressed to stay in the deal by European leaders and the pope.



A formal withdrawal would take years, experts say, a situation that led the president of the European Commission to speak dismissively of Trump on Wednesday.



Trump met Wednesday with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, who has favored remaining in the agreement.

