Giant iceberg poised to snap off from Antarctica: scientists

An expanse of ice roughly the size of Delaware is close to breaking off from the warming Antarctic ice shelf to form one of the world's largest-ever icebergs, scientists said Thursday.



The rift, which is threatening to carve off a finger-shaped iceberg about 350 meters thick, expanded by 17 kilometers (11 miles) in six days, leaving just a 13-kilometer thread attaching it to the main ice sheet.



An ice shelf is a floating extension of a land-covering ice sheet.



Larsen C is the most northerly of the Antarctic ice shelves, as well as the largest.



Seven years later, the Larsen B shelf followed -- at 3,250 square kilometers, it was the size of Rhode Island.

...