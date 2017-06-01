UK's Farage 'person of interest' in Trump-Russia investigation: Guardian

Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage is a "person of interest" in the U.S. investigation into possible collusion between Russia and Donald Trump's presidential campaign, the Guardian reported on Thursday citing unidentified sources.



An FBI spokeswoman declined to comment on the Guardian story, and other U.S. officials said they were unaware of any serious FBI interest in Farage.



Accusations that Russia interfered in the U.S. 2016 presidential election have dogged Trump since he entered office and a former FBI chief, Robert Mueller, has been named as special counsel to investigate any collusion.



CIA Director Mike Pompeo called Assange's Wikileaks a "hostile intelligence service" in April after it distributed material hacked from Democratic National Committee computers during the 2016 campaign.

