Prayers in crossfire of deadly Philippine urban battle

Aid workers and local lawmakers have called in vain for a humanitarian cease-fire, warning an estimated 2,000 stranded people are in grave danger of being caught in the crossfire of battle, military airstrikes, hunger and sickness.



In a dramatic rescue in which both soldiers and civilians came under sniper fire, the soldiers formed a human shield around the residents, who waved pieces of white clothing toward a white truck, an AFP photographer saw.



No one was injured in the attack, though the impoverished village of huts made of coconut planks bore signs of the militants' ferocity.



The Philippine military has also relentlessly bombed the buildings where the militants have been hiding.



It has insisted the airstrikes are "surgical" but, highlighting the dangers for everyone on the ground, defense chiefs said 11 soldiers were killed Wednesday when a bombing mission went wrong and hit troops.

