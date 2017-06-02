Trump’s demands drive wedge into NATO

Donald Trump's fractious first meeting with NATO has left European allies wondering where the military alliance goes next, according to diplomats in Brussels who held a post-mortem on the U.S. president's visit this week. After apparently moderating his stance toward an organization he once dismissed as obsolete, Trump used last week's meeting to publicly denounce Europe's low defense spending, while also surprising many NATO leaders present by urging them also to focus on illegal immigration. Many at NATO headquarters are now unsure of the alliance's future direction under Trump, according to seven current and former alliance diplomats, some of whom attended Tuesday's debriefing at NATO's inner sanctum, the North Atlantic Council.



Trump wants to see NATO taking a bigger role in the 68-member U.S.-led coalition against Daesh (ISIS).



At the NATO meeting with Trump, the military alliance did agree to join the U.S.-led coalition against Daesh.



A senior U.S. official at the Brussels meeting said NATO could achieve Trump's goals by increasing defense spending.



Trump's sharp words risk turning off some European allies from NATO, diplomats said.

...