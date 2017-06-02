At least 36 dead in attack on Philippines casino: official

Thirty-six bodies were found inside a casino in the Philippine capital Friday after a masked man burst in with an automatic rifle and set fire to a gaming room, authorities said, but insisted it was not a terrorist attack.



The burnt body of the gunman was found in a hotel room inside the complex about five hours later, police chief Ronald dela Rosa said.



Dela Rosa said the gunman only fired at a television screen and did not take aim at any people.



But police later reported finding 36 bodies in the casino who they said died from inhaling smoke that had become toxic because of the carpet on the gaming room floors.



Dela Rosa said the man, acting alone, walked into one of the gaming rooms and fired the rifle at a large television screen, then poured gasoline onto a gambling table and set it alight.



The man left the room and went upstairs to the hotel section, but left the backpack, according to Dela Rosa.

...