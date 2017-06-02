UN council to vote Friday on blacklisting more N.Koreans: diplomats

The United Nations Security Council will vote Friday on a U.S. and Chinese proposal to blacklist more North Korean individuals and entities after the country's repeated ballistic missile launches, diplomats said Thursday.



It was not immediately clear if council veto power Russia would support the draft resolution after the United States imposed its own sanctions Thursday on two Russian firms for their support of North Korea's weapons programs.



While Russia has not indicated it would oppose U.N. sanctions or seek to dilute them, its ties with the United States are fraught and that could complicate its joining any U.S.-led initiative on North Korea.



On Thursday, the United States unilaterally blacklisted nine companies and government institutions, including two Russian firms, and three people for their support of North Korea's weapons programs.

