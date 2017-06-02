US climate decision 'shameful': ex-head of COP21 accord

U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw from the Paris climate accord is "shameful" and a "major error", France's Laurent Fabius, who helped the negotiate 2015 deal, said Friday.



Fabius, then French foreign minister, played a key role in sealing the historic deal in Paris in December 2015 under which 195 states pledged to curb greenhouse-gas emissions to keep global warming to under two degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) over pre-industrial levels.



Trump announced Thursday that the United States would withdraw from the "bad" Paris accord, but would first seek to renegotiate the deal.

