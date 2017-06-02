Bill Cosby goes on trial for sexual assault

For decades Bill Cosby was "America's Dad," loved by millions for his role as an affable doctor and benevolent father on long-running hit TV sitcom "The Cosby Show".



Some 60 women have since emerged to publicly accuse Cosby of four decades of serial sexual abuse -- pulverizing his reputation, ending his career and cementing a brutal fall from grace for an actor who shattered racial barriers.



Constand, who is gay, waited a year to report the incident then initially settled the case with a civil suit in 2006 .



Her case however was re-opened in 2015 by Montgomery County prosecutor Kevin Steele, who claimed new evidence had come to light, at a time that U.S. airwaves were flooded with allegations of other sexual assaults by Cosby.



The actor was arraigned in December 2015 and released on a $1 million bail.



The defense have mocked Constand's credibility, questioning why she waited a year to come forward and why she continued to meet with Cosby after the alleged rape.

...