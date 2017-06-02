France says will lead renewed effort to 'make the planet great again'

France, home of the 2015 Paris climate change accord, will redouble its efforts to limit carbon emissions and pull other signatory countries along with it, Environment Minister Nicolas Hulot said Friday.



Hulot is a well-known French environmentalist who was pulled into the new government of President Emmanuel Macron as a minister when it was formed less than three weeks ago.



Joining a stream of international criticism of the move, he said talks would immediately get under way about a riposte, including with India, whose Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits France this weekend.



Macron himself went on television Thursday night to condemn Trump's move.

...