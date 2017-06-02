China vows to uphold climate pact after US pullout

Beijing vowed Friday to uphold the Paris climate accord after the United States withdrew from the pact, saying it was a "responsibility shouldered by China as a responsible major country".



President Donald Trump caused international consternation Thursday when he announced the United States was ditching the agreement, arguing that it was too lenient on China, India and Europe.



China and the U.S., the world's first and second biggest polluters respectively, are together responsible for some 40 percent of the world's emissions and experts had warned it is vital for both to remain in the Paris agreement if it is to have any chance of succeeding.

