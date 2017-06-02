Taiwan battles floods as torrential rain hits

Roads turned into rivers in northern Taiwan Friday as rain lashed the island, with rescuers helping residents evacuate as they struggled against the torrents.



Cars, homes and businesses were left underwater after 600 millimeters of rain fell in under 11 hours in some areas.



At a kindergarten in Taipei, 53 children had to be evacuated as flood water poured in, local media said.



The rain started late Thursday and was easing up in Taipei by Friday afternoon, but the island's Central Weather Bureau warned it would now move south towards the center island.

...