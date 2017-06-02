Huge rallies in Cambodia as key poll looms

Tens of thousands of Cambodians jammed into the capital's streets for rival campaign rallies Friday, two days before local polls set to test the mettle of an opposition desperate to upend premier Hun Sen's 32-year rule.



The Sunday vote in more than 1,600 communes -- village clusters -- comes after months of political tension in the fragile democracy, where Hun Sen is accused of crushing dissent after nearly losing the last 2013 poll.



The opposition movement has been hit hard by his crackdown and the June 4 vote is seen as barometer for its chances of turfing Hun Sen out at next year's general election.



Hun Sen has frequently warned that war would break out if his party is ousted in elections.

...