World pledges to save 'Mother Earth' despite Trump's snub to climate pact

World leaders react with anger and defiance after President Donald Trump announced that the United States, the world's second biggest carbon emitter, was quitting the 2015 Paris climate agreement.



Led by Germany's Angela Merkel and France's Emmanuel Macron, they branded Trump's decision as misguided and vowed to defend an accord they portrayed as crucial for the future of the planet.



The United Nations said America's exit from Paris was a "major disappointment", with a spokesman for Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urging the U.S. to remain a "leader on environmental issues".



Leaders of industry and business groups distanced themselves from the White House in the wake of Trump's decision.



French former foreign minister Laurent Fabius, who helped broker the 2015 accord, said Trump's decision was "shameful" and a "major error".



Mexican ministers said the world had a "moral imperative" to live up to the Paris commitments, while Brazil's foreign ministry said it was concerned and disappointed by Washington's move.

...