UK Conservative charged with campaign finance offence ahead of June 8 election

A member of Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservative Party, who beat leading Brexit figure Nigel Farage in the 2015 parliamentary election, was charged with breaking that campaign's expenses rules Friday, a week before a fresh national vote.



Craig Mackinlay, 50, who is standing for re-election in South Thanet in southeastern England, was charged with making false claims about his spending during the 2015 campaign, Britain's Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said.



Farage, the former head of Britain's U.K. Independence Party (UKIP), came second in South Thanet in 2015, polling 16,026 votes with Mackinlay taking 18,838 votes.

...