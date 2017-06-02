Putin ridicules claims of meddling in US vote

President Vladimir Putin has ridiculed the allegations of Russian meddling in U.S. elections, accusing the Democrats of trying to shift blame for their defeat and likening the accusations against Russia to anti-Semitism.



"Trump's team was more efficient during the election campaign".



He added that while watching the U.S. campaign unfold, he would sometimes think that Trump was going "over the top".



With particular scorn, Putin scoffed at the U.S. focus on the Russian ambassador's contacts with members of Trump's team, saying that the envoy was merely doing his job.



Putin also said that Trump's promise to negotiate new conditions for the U.S. leaves hope for reaching a compromise before the Paris deal takes effect, adding that U.S. participation is essential for the success of global efforts.

...