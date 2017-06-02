Duterte says Philippines will stop taking second-hand US military equipment

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte promised on Friday to buy brand-new military equipment to fight twin Maoist and Muslim rebellions, and no longer accept second-hand weapons from the United States.



The forces are using refurbished U.S. planes, armored vehicles and assault rifles.



The Philippine budget allocates more than 100 billion pesos ($2 billion) to modernize the military's equipment under a five-year plan, spending 25 billion pesos this year on acquisitions from South Korea and Israel.

...