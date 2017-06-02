PM May's lead down to 5 points, model estimates 60-seat majority

British Prime Minister Theresa May's once formidable lead has been eroded though her Conservative Party could still be on course to win a majority of seats in parliament, an opinion poll and an electoral model showed on Friday.



The Ipsos MORI poll put the Conservatives on 45 percent, down four points from a comparable survey on May 18, with Labour up 6 points to 40 percent.



The findings echo other recent polls which show May's once commanding lead of more than 20 points when she called the campaign being whittled away, meaning she might no longer win the landslide she hoped.



A failure to win the June 8 election with a large majority would weaken May just as Brexit talks are due to begin while the loss of her majority would pitch British politics into turmoil.



May praised her performance when she stood in for the prime minister at a televised election debate on Wednesday against all the leaders of Britain's other main parties, after May herself declined to attend.

