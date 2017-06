Two U.S. aircraft carriers and their escort vessels carried out naval maneuvers in the Sea of Japan this week in a show of force directed at North Korea, a U.S. official said Friday.



The U.S. has stepped up its muscle-flexing in recent months in response to what it sees as aggressive shows of strength by North Korea.



Pyongyang's more recent ballistic missile tests were answered on Tuesday by a U.S. test of its system to defend against incoming intercontinental ballistic missiles.

...