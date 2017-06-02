Leo Varadkar picked to become Ireland's new PM: party

Leo Varadkar of the governing center-right Fine Gael party is set to become Ireland's first openly gay prime minister after winning a party leadership election on Friday, Fine Gael said on Twitter.



Varadkar's pick represents a break with tradition also because he is the son of an Indian doctor father -- an unusual heritage for an Irish politician.



While the overall result including the votes of party members, local representatives and parliamentarians went in his favor, Varadkar actually lost the popular vote to Coveney by 35 percent to 65 percent.



Varadkar succeeds Enda Kenny, who was party leader for 15 years and who will stand down as prime minister when parliament is expected to ratify Varadkar.

