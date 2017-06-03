U.S. firms frown on climate deal withdrawal

U.S. President Donald Trump said Thursday withdrawing the country from the Paris climate accord would stave off an economic crisis and protect American jobs – but many American companies seemed to disagree. Criticism of his decision rolled in from blue-chip companies like Facebook Inc., Apple Inc., Ford Motor Co. and Microsoft Corp., while the response from fossil fuel groups with the most to gain from a relaxation of U.S. carbon emissions standards was muted.



In an interview Thursday, President of the World Coal Association Benjamin Sporton told Reuters that he had mixed feelings about Trump's announcement, adding he was eager to see a U.S. policy that actively promotes a place for coal in the global energy mix.



A number of its members, including ExxonMobil Corp. and ConocoPhillips, had publicly supported the deal.

