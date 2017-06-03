Poorer nations stand firm in face of American pullout from agreement

Developing nations agreed the 2015 Paris deal after the rich set a goal of raising climate finance from $100 billion a year from 2020 to help the poor limit greenhouse gas emissions and adapt to more heat waves, floods, storms and rising seas.



"It will be harder for us," Gebru Jember Endalew of Ethiopia, who heads the 48-nation group of the least developed nations at the U.N. climate negotiations, said of Trump's decision.



But he said that the poorest nations, from Afghanistan to Zambia, had no actual plans to quit the Paris Agreement.



Total pledges add up to $10 billion, including an unmet U.S. promise of $3 billion by U.S. President Barack Obama.



State Department data for 2015 say that the United States provided $2.6 billion in public funds toward climate finance.

...