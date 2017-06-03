China likely to gain as U.S. quits Paris pact

President Donald Trump's pullback from a global climate pact could accelerate China's unlikely ascent toward leadership in stemming global warming and promoting green technology, and on global matters far removed from the environment.



China may be poised to fill the breach.



And although China remains heavily reliant on coal and pollution is a persistent problem for its 1.3 billion citizens, the country's communist rulers say they're determined to institute fundamental change.



China was positioning itself even before Trump officially declared his intentions in Thursday's Rose Garden speech.



China still accounts for about half of global coal consumption.



After three decades of rapid economic growth, China is assuming a mantle of leadership in the Asia Pacific and beyond.



The re-emergence, however, has spooked neighbors as China wields growing economic and military clout.



China is finding willing partners not just in the developing world, but also in the West.



China is just getting started on the massive environmental work needed in the next decades.

