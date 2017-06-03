Gunman torches Philippine casino, dozens killed in panic

A gunman stormed a casino in the Philippine capital Friday, setting gaming tables alight and killing at least 36 people who mostly suffocated in thick smoke.



The gunman killed himself in a hotel room after being shot and wounded by security officers at the Resorts World Manila entertainment complex, police said.



Resorts World Chief Operating Officer Stephen Reilly said casino guards had shot and wounded the gunman – armed with what authorities described as a "baby Armalite" – during the attack.



"Severe loss of blood from the gunshot wound significantly slowed down the assailant and resulted to his holing up in the room where he took his own life," Reilly said.



Officials said at least 54 people were hurt, some seriously, as they rushed to escape what was at first believed to have been a militant attack.

...