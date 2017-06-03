Nooses showing up more in hate incidents

Nooses have appeared recently around the U.S. capital – including the Smithsonian's new African-American history museum – in a rash of incidents that experts say shows the growing use of hate symbols in the U.S. to try to intimidate minorities.



Two nooses were found at Smithsonian museums in the past week, one outside the Hirshhorn Museum last Friday and one inside the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture Wednesday.



Two 19-year-old white men were arrested and charged with hate crimes for allegedly hanging the noose at the Crofton school.



The Southern Poverty Law Center, which tracks bigotry, said it has seen an increase in hate incidents in the U.S. since the election of President Donald Trump.

