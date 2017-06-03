U.S. cash crucial to Venezuela’s protesters

The near-daily demonstrations that have rocked Venezuela for about two months are sustained by rivulets of material and money that coalesce into a stream of support. Crowdfunding websites like GoFundMe and Generosity are awash in campaigns for protesters – some raising tens of thousands of dollars – and Amazon wish lists of gear circulate on Twitter, Instagram and WhatsApp. The rapidly growing community of Venezuelan expats holds fundraisers and collection drives in the U.S., Panama and elsewhere while back home, political parties and activists help dole out the supplies before marches.



Olarte's office is filled with megaphones still in original packaging, boxes of new Amazon-brand batteries and black trash bags full of T-shirts featuring stenciled images of Leopoldo Lopez, the leader of Popular Will who's been in jail since the 2014 uprising.



A group called Politically Persecuted Venezuelans in Exile has already shipped some four tons of material to resistance groups, according to its head, Jose Antonio Colina, 43, a former national guard lieutenant now living in Miami after taking part in a failed 2002 coup attempt.

...