World upholds climate pact, lambastes Trump

China and Europe pledged Friday to unite to save what German Chancellor Angela Merkel called "our Mother Earth," standing firmly against President Donald Trump's decision to take the United States out of the Paris climate change pact. Trump's move was "a big mistake," said Donald Tusk, one of the European Union's top officials.



Tapping into the "America First" message he used on the election trail, Trump announced the withdrawal Thursday. He said participating in the pact would undermine the U.S. economy, wipe out jobs, weaken national sovereignty and put his country at a permanent disadvantage.



China, now the world's largest polluter, has emerged as Europe's unlikely partner in this and other areas as Trump has isolated the U.S. on many issues.



Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, former CEO of ExxonMobil Corp., had supported staying in the pact. He said the United States will continue efforts to reduce its emissions despite Trump's decision.

...