Philippine authorities search for clues on casino gunman's identity

Thirty-seven people died in the fire, dozens more were injured in a stampede to escape, and the gunman was found dead about five hours later in a hotel room after committing suicide by setting fire to himself, police said.



ISIS claimed responsibility, with a report on its self-styled Amaq news agency saying its "fighters" carried out the attack, but Philippine authorities continued to insist Saturday that a mentally disturbed man had been attempting a bizarre solo robbery.



However Manila Oscar Albayalde told AFP Saturday they did not know who the gunman was.



"None yet," Albayalde said in a text message when asked about any leads on the identity of the gunman.



Albayalde also added to a bewildering array of contradictory messages from authorities in the initial stages of the investigation by saying police now believed the gunman had arrived at the casino in a taxi.



Albayalde and other police chiefs said repeatedly throughout Friday that recorded security footage showed the gunman drove to casino and parked his vehicle in the complex's car park.

...