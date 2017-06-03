Amid Trump climate turmoil, France to push stability in India talks

Modi's arrival in Paris comes after U.S. President Donald Trump announced his decision to withdraw from the 2015 Paris climate agreement and at a time when uncertainty in the European Union prevails following Britain's decision to leave the 28-nation bloc.



Macron's call Thursday for the accord's remaining 194 countries to fill the void left by the U.S. may see the two sides push for greater cooperation.



Prior to the visit Modi had already hailed Macron's victory over the far-right as an opportunity to reinforce ties between the two countries almost 20 years after agreeing in 1998 a strategic partnership.



France's foreign ministry says more than 1,000 French firms operate in India in sectors ranging from defense to new technologies employing some 300,000 people.

