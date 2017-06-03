Mattis reassures allies as US turns to China on N. Korea

Pentagon chief Jim Mattis moved to reassure Asian allies Saturday that the United States could work with China on reining in North Korea's nuclear weapons program without compromising its opposition to Beijing's continued "militarization" of the South China Sea.



President Donald Trump -- who frequently denounced China on the campaign trail -- has turned to Beijing to help pressure Pyongyang, prompting broad concerns that America will go easy on China's maritime activities.



Mattis, arguably Trump's most important statesman as the new president tries to slash the State Department, tried to reassure allies on all counts.



Calling North Korea's nuclear ambitions a "threat to us all," Mattis asked the international community to come together on the issue.



The defense chief spoke directly to concerns America might grant concessions to China to ensure cooperation on North Korea, saying the issue was not "binary" and that the United States would continue to pressure Beijing elsewhere.

...