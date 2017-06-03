US asks visa applicants for social media handles

The United States has begun asking some would-be visitors applying for visas to provide their identities on social media, among other more vigorous screening methods.



It also comes at a time of controversy over another new measure, President Donald Trump's attempt to ban all travelers from six mainly-Muslim countries.



The White House, meanwhile, asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday to reinstate its temporary ban on travelers from six nations despite repeated setbacks in the lower courts.



Trump issued his initial travel ban, which banned entry to nationals from seven countries for 90 days and suspended the nation's refugee program for 120 days, in January.



Trump, who boasted during his campaign that he would impose a "total ban" on Muslim travelers, has insisted that the measure is based on legitimate security concerns.

