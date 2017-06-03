Divided Malta votes as corruption clouds bright outlook



Maltese voters began casting their ballots Saturday in a general election called against a backdrop of corruption allegations that have cast a cloud over Joseph Muscat's government and the otherwise bright outlook for the island nation.



Final opinion polls pointed to 43-year-old Muscat's Labour Party (PL) retaining power with a reduced majority, four years after it swept into office on a redistributive, pro-business and socially liberal platform which has sustained Malta's recent economic success story.



But with 20 to 30 percent of the 341,856 registered voters still undecided in the final days of the campaign, analysts had not ruled out a surprise change of government as a result of the fallout from the so-called Panama Papers revelations.



Ballot stations close at 10pm (2000 GMT) and turnout in Malta is usually over 90 percent.

