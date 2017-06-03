Joint patrols off Mindanao to fight militants: Malaysia

Malaysia, the Philippines and Indonesia will launch joint patrols in waters off the Mindanao region this month to counter threats from ISIS militants, Malaysia's defense minister said Saturday.



Hishammuddin said joint sea patrols in the waters bordering the three nations would kick off on June 19, with air patrols starting at a later date.



Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has declared martial law in Mindanao in response to the crisis, describing the attack on Marawi as the start of a major campaign by ISIS to establish a foothold in the Philippines.



Hishammuddin said Malaysia, Indonesia and Singapore have carried out successful joint patrols in the Malacca Strait bordering their countries to fight maritime piracy.

...