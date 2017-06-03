UK Conservatives pledge no tax hike for top earners as vote nears

An ally of British Prime Minister Theresa May has said income tax will not rise for higher earners, making a new promise to voters less than a week before a national election with opinion polls showing a narrowing of May's lead.



May has left open the possibility of higher income taxes by only promising no increases in value-added tax before Thursday's vote.



Labour has said it will raise income taxes on people earning more than 80,000 pounds ($103,152) a year, promising no increases for the other 95 percent of taxpayers.



An opinion poll published Friday showed May's Conservatives lead the opposition Labour Party by five percentage points, down sharply from 15 a little more than two weeks ago.

...