Top Philippine lawmaker labels casino attack a 'terrorist' act

A gunman who stormed and torched a Manila casino, killing 36 people, was a "lone wolf" terrorist, a top Philippines lawmaker said Saturday, contradicting the police's assertion that the man had merely wanted to steal gambling chips.



The gunman, whose identity was still unknown, killed himself in a hotel room after being shot by security officers at the Resorts World Manila entertainment complex, police said.



Duterte's spokesman, Ernesto Abella, said Friday there was no proof linking it to a protracted urban battle between government troops and Islamist militants in the country's south, while his security adviser, Hermogenes Esperon, said all the evidence pointed to an attempt to steal casino chips.



The attack at the casino hotel complex, which is close to an airport terminal and air force base, lasted more than six hours.

