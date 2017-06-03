Police makes fresh arrest over Manchester bombing

British police said Saturday they had arrested a new suspect in the May 22 terrorist attack at a pop concert in Manchester, bringing to 11 the number of men in custody.



Twenty-two people, including seven children, were killed in the attack at a concert by U.S. singer Ariana Grande.



Seventeen arrests have so far been made in the U.K. and six people have since been released without charge.



Ariana Grande returned to Manchester Friday ahead of a charity concert to honor the victims of the attack.

