Japan, France welcome US leadership in the Asia-Pacific

Glossing over disagreements, the defense chiefs from Japan and France Saturday welcomed U.S. leadership in the Asia-Pacific to manage the nuclear ambitions of North Korea and maintain regional peace.



Speaking at a security summit in Singapore, Japanese Defense Minister Tomomi Inada applauded America's presence in the region and its tough stance on North Korea.



Earlier Saturday, U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis called North Korea's push to acquire a nuclear-armed missile capable of threatening the United States and other nations a "clear and present danger".



Continued U.S. leadership in the region ensures "rules-based order" or freedom of navigation in the South China Sea, the defense chiefs said.

...