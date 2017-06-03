Anti-terror agency raids homes of Kashmir separatists

India's anti-terrorism agency Saturday searched the homes of separatist leaders in restive Kashmir as part of an investigation of their finances and alleged anti-government activities.



The U.S. and India consider JuD, listed as a terror outfit by the United Nations, to be a front for Lashkar-e-Taiba, the militant group blamed for the 2008 attack on India's financial capital which killed more than 160 people.



Indian-administered Kashmir has been tense since April 9, when eight people were killed by police and paramilitary forces during election day violence.

