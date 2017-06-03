Scores flee Islamist gunmen in war-torn Philippine city

Scores of people ran to freedom through a terrifying gauntlet of military air strikes and Islamist gunmen Saturday, nearly two weeks after being trapped in a deadly battle for a Philippine city.



Twenty-three Christian teachers and 15 other companions also ran to safety Saturday from another area of Marawi, a city of 200,000 and the Islamic capital of the mainly Catholic Philippines.



Marawi has been transformed into a warzone since hundreds of gunmen rampaged through the city on May 23 .



The onslaught was part of a grand plan to establish a Southeast Asian caliphate, Defence Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said Saturday during a brief visit with troops.



He added that up to 250 gunmen held strategic buildings in downtown Marawi nearly two weeks later -- nearly five times the military's original estimate.



Lucman, the local politician, said he heard the militants had executed many Christians in the early days of the siege, and fears up to a thousand combatants and civilians are already dead.

...