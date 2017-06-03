Close aide to Brazil's Temer arrested in corruption probe

Former Brazilian lawmaker Rodrigo Rocha Loures, a close aide and friend of President Michel Temer, was arrested at his home on Saturday in a corruption investigation that also targets the president, a federal police spokesman said.



Plea bargain testimony by two executives of JBS's holding company J&F Investimentos SA implicated Temer and other politicians in graft and led prosecutors to accuse Rocha Loures of being a middleman for Temer, which the president has denied.



Temer has said his relationship with Loures was purely "institutional" yet Loures had an office in the presidential palace close to Temer when he was Rousseff's vice president.

...