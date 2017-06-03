Security footage shows rampaging gunman in casino attack

The taxi driver who dropped the gunman off at the casino said the man spoke fluent Tagalog and appeared normal during the ride, said Manila police chief Oscar Albayalde.



He said terrorism was unlikely because the gunman didn't shoot anybody.



National Police Chief Ronald dela Rosa also said the attack did not appear to be terrorism, but he cautioned that authorities still know very little about the attacker.



The fire caused clouds of smoke that killed 37 people from smoke inhalation, Albayalde said. The gunman fled to an adjoining hotel and killed himself.



The attack occurred at a sprawling mall-like complex near the Manila airport that includes hotels, restaurants, stores and a multi-floor gambling area. Police said that during the attack the gunman stole more than $2 million worth of casino chips, though he apparently abandoned them in a bathroom soon after.

