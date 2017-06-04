Key election opening in Mexico's most populous state

Voters in Mexico's most populous state on Sunday could hand the ruling party a much-needed boost ahead of next year's presidential elections or a potentially devastating blow by throwing off its uninterrupted 88-year local rule.



The party, which dominated Mexico for most of the 20th century, has been struggling with low approval ratings under Pena Nieto, putting its hold on national power at risk in next year's presidential race.



With polls showing about two-thirds of voters back parties other than the PRI, divisions in that anti-PRI vote could be the ruling party's best shot at retaining power in the state, and perhaps nationally: No Mexican president has gotten more than half the vote in an election in nearly two decades.



The PRI held power in Mexico from 1929 until 2000, and Pena Nieto recaptured the presidency in 2012 . While it remains the only truly national party in Mexico, it lost governorships last year in four states it had never lost before.

...