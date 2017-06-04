Trump agenda imperiled in distracted US Congress

Donald Trump was able to unilaterally reject a global climate pact, but to get action on his domestic priorities he must now wrestle with a divided US Congress under the shadow of an FBI Russia probe.



Lawmakers return to Washington on Monday under pressure to advance Trump's agenda, notably bills to repeal and replace Barack Obama's health care reforms and overhaul US tax law.



Trump is expected to pile on additional initiatives this week, including a $1 trillion plan for upgrading crumbling US bridges, highways and airports, and a proposal for privatizing the US air traffic control system.



But despite Republican majorities in both houses, Congress has so far proved resistant to his ideas.



If Trump's health care and tax priorities drag into late 2017 or beyond, they risk butting up against 2018's midterm election campaign, when Republicans, already saddled by Trump scandals, will be eager to avoid further controversy.

