Trump supporters confront counter-protests in Portland, Oregon

Riot police braced for unrest in downtown Portland on Sunday as supporters and opponents of President Donald Trump faced off in dueling political rallies following racially charged killings that shook Oregon's largest city.



Protesters from both sides continually shouted chants and epithets at each other, as tempers flared and occasional shoving matches broke out, though police managed to keep the two groups mostly separated and peaceful.



Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler last week urged federal authorities to rescind a permit for the June 4 pro-Trump rally, saying he worried the protest could inflame passions in the wake of the stabbings.



Trump rally organizers also rebuffed Wheeler's pleas to cancel their demonstration, leading left-wing groups to organize opposing protests.

