Kremlin-watcher sees Russia draw in



A Russian analyst and journalist scrutinizing her home country from thousands of kilometers away, Kseniya Kirillova works out of an impersonal Oakland apartment that she deliberately keeps bare of mementos, except for a stuffed teddy bear memorializing another Russian opposition journalist who died doing the same kind of work.



As Congress and a special counsel appointed by the U.S. Justice Department investigate alleged Russian interference in this country's 2016 presidential race, Russian state tactics such as amplifying "fake news" have moved to the center of U.S. political discussion.



Kirillova's work examining alleged Russian actions in other countries helps in understanding such events in the United States, according to several American analysts of Russia who often cite her work.



Kirillova said growing up in Russia, she saw the tactics used to undermine American society and government.



The kind of Russia-monitoring Kirillova is doing from the United States could be extremely important for Americans, said Alya Shandra, managing editor of Euromaidan Press, an English-language news site based in Ukraine.



Raised in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg, Kirillova came to the United States in 2014 when her husband landed contracts with tech companies.

